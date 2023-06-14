Owen White makes MLB debut Published 12:17 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Carson grad called up to Texas Rangers for game against L.A. Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Renfroe’s two-run home run capped a three-run sixth inning and the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Renfroe’s homer helped spoil the major league debut of Owen White (0-1), who was recalled from Double-A Frisco earlier in the day. White entered with one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. White, 23, is a Carson High School graduate and was selected in the second round in the 2018 draft.

Shortstop Corey Seager, who is from Kannapolis, also plays for the Rangers.

The Angels have won three consecutive games and eight of their last nine. At 38-31, they are seven games over .500 for the first time since May 27, 2022.

Los Angeles added three more runs in the ninth, two on Zach Neto’s homer.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base all five times — single, double, two walks and an intentional walk — extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He scored twice and stole his 10th base of the season.

The Rangers have lost three straight and five of six.

Jimmy Herget (1-2) pitched 11/ 3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jaime Barria, who allowed all three runs in 41/ 3 innings. Carlos Estevez recorded the final two outs, leaving runners at first and third, for his 18th save in 18 opportunities.

White followed starter Cody Bradford, who limited the Angels to one run on two hits in 41/ 3 innings, throwing 64 pitches. Bradford was also recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Round Rock to fill in for Jon Gray, unable to start because of a blister.

Nathaniel Lowe and Seager each homered among three hits for Texas. Lowe’s was a two-run homer in the third inning, Seager’s leading off the fifth. The Rangers managed only three other hits.