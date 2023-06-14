Granite Quarry gazebo catches on fire Published 12:05 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — This past Saturday afternoon in Granite Quarry, a gazebo located on South Salisbury Avenue in between the F&M Bank and the GQ Barber Shop caught fire.

The fire department arrived at around 5:20 p.m. to put out the fire.

Granite Quarry Fire Chief Jason Hord said that there were no eye-witnesses to the fire and that the cause is “undetermined.”

“It’s very odd that a gazebo would catch fire by itself,” Hord said.

According to Hord, the police department is trying to gather any nearby video footage to find out what happened. Hord said there were no problems with putting the fire out and is eager to see the gazebo repaired and useable once again.

“It’s unfortunate for such a beautiful spot in town to get damaged like that. I look forward to the clean up from it and making it bigger and better than ever before.”

There were no injuries or damage to nearby property from the fire.