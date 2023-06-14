Area Sports Briefs: Lady Legion softball splits 2 Published 10:08 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

From staff reports

The Rowan County Lady Legion softball team won 10-7 on Monday at Hudson and lost 5-1 at home to Wilkes County on Tuesday.

In the 10-7 win, Adda Prescott was 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead Rowan County. Kady Collins was 3-for-4, while Karsen Simpson was 2-for-3.

In the 5-1 loss, Kaley (KP) Pfister was outstanding as a relief pitcher and threw five scoreless innings.

Rowan was held to two hits, but scored in the seventh when Reese Poole’s single drove in Nora Wheeler.

Rowan (1-2) has a young team that plays home games on Whitley Field at Catawba.

Teams play just one seven-inning game now instead of the five-inning doubleheaders that Lady Legion was known for.

College softball

UNC’s Ellen Yang (Salisbury) is the first team catcher on the All-South Atlantic Region team for club softball.

Local golf

Salisbury’s Michael Childress made four straight birdies in one stretch, carded a 30 on the front nine and finished at 5-under 66 on the first day of the Colonial Classic, a GPRO event in Thomasville.

Childress shot 2-over 73 in the second round of the 54-hole event.

Davis Richards (South Rowan) has shot 72-76.

•••

GARS members played at Sapona Country Club this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 72.48.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Jesse King with a net of 66.23.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Mike Whitaker with a net of 64.05.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Jeff Barger with a net of 65.81.

Petrea shot a 79 to win low gross, while Whitaker won low net.

John Daniels was the Super Senior winner with a net of 73.33.

Junior Legion

West Rowan (6-0) took two from Mount Pleasant to stay undefeated.

In a 7-0 win, Eli Graham struck out 10 in six innings and allowed one hit.

Ty Martin had three hits and two RBIs. Gaige Scruggs had two hits.

• In a 5-0 win, Maddox Moore pitched four innings, striking out six and allowing one hit. ·

Ben Koontz pitched three innings, struck out four and earned a save.

Cole Blevins had a triple and two doubles and drove in two runs.

Overseas hoops

Keshun Sherrill (West Rowan) had a 41-point game recently in Italy. He shot 8-for-11 from 3 and 9-for-9 at the foul line.

He is averaging 18.7 points per game.

Overseas football

Former Catawba All-American Kyle Kitchens is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the European League of Football.

Kitchens has had 28.5 sacks the last two seasons. He played the 2022 season for the Berlin Thunder.

Kitchens, 27, is back with the Thunder for the 2023 season that is under way.

College football

Gavin Kuld may be a name to know for the 2023 football season.

Kuld, a 6-foot-6 quarterback, is from Spencer, but played high school football for High Point Christian Academy.

He has played for two community colleges — Monterey Peninsula in California and for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

He was expected to play in 2023 for Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, but the transfer portal may take him elsewhere.

Youth track

North Carolina AAU District /Regional Qualifier at West Meck in Charlotte.

The top 16 in each event advance to regionals.

8U Girls

Alaia Corpening

100m- 14th- 17.70

8U Boys

Brayden Ellis

Turbo Javelin- 10th- 31-4

Alex McCluney

Shot Put- 8th- 13-6.50

Turbo Javelin- 8th- 36-2

Boys, 9

August McCluney

Shot Put- 3rd- 18-3

Turbo Javelin- 8th- 44-2

Braejohn Ellis

Turbo Javelin- 4th- 52-11

Girls, 11

Bella Linton

Turbo Javelin- 5th- 31-3

Boys, 11

Eric Fisher

100m- 12th-15.33

200m- 10th- 30.84

400m- 7th- 1:08.70

Braxton Ellis

Shot Put- 3rd- 22-8

Turbo Javelin- 2nd- 48-1

80m Hurdles- 5th- 19.08

Girls, 12

Nyla Norman

80m Hurdles- 6th- 17.45

Boys, 12

Azlan Bell

80m Hurdles- 4th- 16.05

Long Jump- 11th- 11-8

Bralin Elliws

Shot Put- 1st- 41-0

Discus- 1st- 73-5

Turbo Javelin- 2nd- 61-0

Boys, 13

Dyllion Steele

Shot Put- 9th- 18-8.50

Javelin- 7th- 27-7.50

Girls, 15-16

Iyanna Berry

100m Hurdles- 14th- 19.91

400m Hurdles- 4th- 1:12.81

Long Jump- 14th- 13-9

Triple Jump- 7th- 32-0.75

Amya Cherry

Shot Put- 10th- 17-10

Javelin- 9th- 57-9

Girls, 17-18

Brittany Ellis

Shot Put- 1st- 37-5

Boys, 17-18

KJ Ogesbly

400m Hurdles- 5th- 59.79