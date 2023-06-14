American Legion baseball: Rowan backs Simmerson with 3 blasts Published 1:29 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Staff report

MOORESVILLE – Hayden Simmerson dominated on the mound and Rowan County backed him with three homers in a 10-0 romp at Mooresville on Tuesday.

Simmerson (3-0) struck out 10, walked one and allowed two hits in five innings.

Alex Hagler pitched the sixth, as Rowan was able to end the American Legion baseball game early via the 10-run rule.

Rowan (16-2, 3-0) scored six runs in the second inning to take control. Luke Graham had a two-run single.

JT Taylor and Blake Hill walloped back-to-back homers in the fourth to make it 8-0. Aiden Schenck hit a solo homer in the sixth.

Morgan Padgett had four of Rowan’s 12 hits and knocked in two runs. Rowan got an offensive contribution from everyone in the lineup.

Hill made a diving catch in right field to spark the defense.

Taylor has 20 runs scored and 20 RBIs, both team-leading numbers.

Rowan is at home at Newman Park on Wednesday and will play Mooresville at 7 p.m.

W — Simmerson (3-0)

HR — Schenck (3), JT Taylor (3), Hill (1)