Morning pursuit results in several charges Published 12:06 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

SALISBURY — An early morning high-speed chase involving Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies left a 21-year-old man in cuffs facing several charges.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Ozie Ervin Thompson was taken into custody after a pursuit that saw speeds exceed 100 mph.

Rowan County received a notice of a black Dodge Charger heading south from Davidson County on I-85, on Sunday around 2 a.m.

A Rowan County deputy located the vehicle, paced it at 100 mph, and attempted a traffic stop around mile marker 67. The driver of the Charger reportedly turned the vehicle’s lights off and tried to flee.

A second deputy, reportedly driving 70 mph in the southbound lane of I-85, observed a vehicle behind him without lights on.

As that deputy pursued the Charger, the driver of the fleeing vehicle exited the interstate at mile marker 58 and got onto Hwy. 29 heading south toward Kannapolis. N.C. Highway Patrol officers reportedly joined in the pursuit as the vehicle ran numerous red lights.

Multiple pit maneuvers were unsuccessfully deployed. The Charger reportedly impacted a guardrail near the Lane Street on-ramp for I-85. A female occupant exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was shortly apprehended. A second female was found in the car as well. The sheriff’s office did not release their identities since no charges had been filed against them.

Between the pursuit in Rowan and Davidson counties, Thompson faces charges of felony fleeing to elude, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. His bond was set at $75,000.