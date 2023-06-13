MLB: White expected to debut tonight Published 7:04 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Staff report

FRISCO, Texas — Former Carson star Owen White got the call to the major leagues on Tuesday.

Jon Gray was supposed to start Tuesday night’s game for the first-place Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, but was scratched with a blister.

So White, 23-year-old right-hander, got the call.

He’s been pitching in Double A in Frisco, Texas, about an hour north of Arlington on the President George Bush Turnpike and has been activated for tonight’s game.

Gametime is 8:05 p.m.

He’s not listed as the starting pitcher. The Rangers will open with lefty Cody Bradford, who will try to deal with very hot lefty Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani in the first inning.

But White is likely to get the ball at some point tonight. Bradford threw 99 pitches in Triple A on Friday.

White, 23, pitches for an organization that has several famous former college pitchers, but White, a second round pick out of high school in 2018, is considered Texas’ best pitching prospect. His results have been better than those of former Vanderbilt star and lofty draft pick Jack Leiter, who has been White’s teammate with the Frisco RoughRiders.

White is a strike-thrower with four MLB quality pitches and had a dominant outing — seven innings, one hit — in his most recent start. He was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Whether White is just making an emergency appearance to help replace Gray or will be given a chance as a rotation pitcher remains to be seen.

The Rangers are in need of rotation help as Jacob deGrom is lost for the season with an elbow injury.

White’s new Ranger teammates include shortstop Corey Seager, who grew up in Kannapolis. In a worldwide game, they are practically neighbors.