Area Sports Briefs: Rowan Masters coming soon Published 12:23 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Qualifying rounds for the 20th annual Rowan Masters are set for June 16-18 at Warrior.

The low 32 scores will advance to the tournament that will be played June 23-25.

•••

Cameron Livengood made a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Warrior.

Livengood used a pitching wedge to ace a hole that played 151 yards from the blue tees.

The feat was witnessed by Josh Billings and Billy Winecoff.

•••

The McCanless Couples managed to play a Captain’s Choice event despite Sunday’s rain.

Cindy Carmazzi and Azalee & David Huneycutt won the contest.

Byron Sheesley, Susan Wydner and Bev & Ty Cobb took second place on a scorecard playoff.

Bev Cobb had longest putt.

•••

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) is expected to play in the GPro Tour’s Mimosa Open in Morganton on June 20-22.

Lady Legion softball

Rowan County lost 12-6 to Mint Hill on opening night despite two homers by Katie Peeler.

Rowan County was scheduled to play at Hudson on Monday night.

College football

Running back Malcolm Wilson (North Rowan) announced on social media that he’s transferring from Barton to Catawba.

College basketball

Tee Harris (East Rowan) announced a commitment to Wheeling University, a D-II program in West Virginia.

•••

Braden Graham (West Rowan) scored 388 points and made 60 3-pointers for Catawba Valley Community College during the 2022-23 basketball season. Graham made the All-Academic team for Region 10.

Minor leagues

Frisco’s Owen White (Carson) was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week after throwing seven shutout innings.

HS baseball

A.L. Brown’s CJ Gray made the All-Greater Metro Conference team.

Hickory Ridge’s Anthony Umbach was GMC Player of the Year. Mooresville’s Noah Hildebran is the GMC Pitcher of the Year.

HS boys tennis

A.L. Brown’s Jayden Wellman is the Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year.

HS girls track

A.L. Brown’s Ana Ival-Green and Emily Karmanocky made the All-Greater Metro Conference team.

HS boys track

A.L. Brown jumper Dontavius Strode was Co-Field Athlete of the Year for the Greater Metro Conference.

HS softball

A.L. Brown’s Avery Bracewell made the All-Greater Metro Conference team. Hickory Ridge’s Anna Dew is the GMC Pitcher of the Year, while Mooresville’s Brooke Piper is the GMC Player of the Year.

HS soccer

A.L. Brown freshman Jerusele’n Gonzalez is Keeper of the Year for the Greater Metro Conference. A.L. Brown’s Jocelin Salazar made All-GMC.