NBA: Jackson to join staff in Philly Published 12:48 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Staff report

Bobby Jackson will be back on an NBA bench next season.

Jackson will be part of the Philadelphia 76ers staff being put together by new head coach Nick Nurse.

Jackson, 50, who starred at Salisbury High in the early 1990s before excelling at Western Nebraska Junior College and leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers to the NCAA Final Four, has called Sacramento home most of the past 23 years.

Jackson was Big Ten Player of the Year in 1997, leading Minnesota in scoring and assists.

His best NBA seasons as a player were with the Sacramento Kings. He was a key player on a team that reached the Western Conference finals in 2002.

He was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2003 after averaging a career-best 15.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals.

Jackson also played for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets and Houston Rockets during a 12-year NBA career.

Jackson began his coaching career as a Sacramento assistant in 2011-13 and also has served as a scout, in player development and in the front office.

He’s been head coach of the G League Stockton Kings the last two seasons with considerable success.