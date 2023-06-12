Minor League baseball: White putting it together Published 3:01 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Staff report

FRISCO, Texas — After an up and down May, Texas Rangers prospect Owen White has found another gear since the calendar flipped to June.

White was outstanding in his latest outing — seven innings, one hit, six strikeouts — in the Frisco Roughriders’ 9-0 victory against Corpus Christi.

It was the first time White has pitched seven innings this season.