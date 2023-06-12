Hightower steps down from school board Published 7:15 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

(Correction: A previous version of this story made it sound like Hightower announced his resignation in person. Hightower was not at the meeting and his resignation letter was read by School Board Chair Dean Hunter.)

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury School Board will be seeking a new board member Brian Hightower stepped down on Monday night.

During the regularly-scheduled bi-monthly school board meeting at the Wallace Educational Forum on Monday, School Board Chair Dean Hunter read Hightower’s resignation letter to the other school board members.

Hightower reportedly cited a desire to pursue other goals as his reason for leaving.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.