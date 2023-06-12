College track and field: UNCW’s Parks is Honorable Mention All-America Published 3:26 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Staff report

AUSTIN, Texas — Hurdler Josh Parks (A.L. Brown) recently became the first UNC Wilmington Seahawk to reach the Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Championships since 2006.

Parks was the first sprinter ever to represent UNCW in the national event.

Parks competed in the 110 hurdles in the Mike A. Myers Track & Field Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. He was clocked in 13.99 seconds and placed 21st to earn Honorable Mention All-America honors.

Parks clocked 13.83 in the East Regional held in Jacksonville, Fla., to qualify for the national meet.

Parks has set program records for the Seahawks in the 100 meters and the 400 hurdles and is the reigning Colonial Athletic Association champion in the 400 hurdles.

As a high school athlete for the Wonders, Parks won 3A state titles in the 110 hurdles and the 400 meters in 2019 and also ran on the state champion 4×200 relay team.