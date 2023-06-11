Salisbury City Council approves final plan for CDBG and HOME grant money Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council approved the 2023 Community Development Block Grant and Home Program Action Plan and budget during their Tuesday night meeting.

Planning Director Hannah Jacobson presented to council how $481,110 that the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be spent.

The CDBG and HOME programs are grants that the federal government gives to certain communities to provide suitable housing, expand economic opportunities, and improve quality of life for people of low to moderate income. In March, there was a public hearing to hear from residents how the money should be used and during the month of April, the draft of the plan was sent out for public review and comment. Jacobson said that most of the feedback was about specific infrastructure projects.

The Community Development Block Grants will go towards owner-occupied home rehabilitation, public infrastructure, public services and fair housing activities. The HOME Investment Partnership Program will cover new construction and down payment assistance. Funds have also been included to administer these proposals.

Some of the public services that Jacobson said will be getting money is Rowan Helping Ministries, NAACP of Rowan, and the Family Crisis Council. There was also $52,000 that was unused from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in 2020 because certain organizations told Salisbury they would not be able to use that money how they originally intended.

“So, we’re looking to re-program it,” Jacobson said.

This means that the Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center, Community Care Clinic, Meals on Wheels Rowan, and Salisbury’s Summer Youth Employment will each receive $10,000.