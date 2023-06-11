Rockwell Lions receive awards, recognition Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

ROCKWELL — Two members of the Lions Club received awards in May for outstanding service and for sharing the service approach of the club.

John Eller received the International President’s Award from International President Brian E. Sheehan.

The award is “an expression of our appreciation for your dedicated service to those in need,” wrote Sheehan in a letter to Eller. “Your hard work and compassion serve as an example to your fellow Lions, your community and our world. You understand that ‘Together We Can’ achieve great things. Along with this award, I would like to express my personal gratitude for your efforts and accomplishments. I know you will continue to enrich the lives of your fellow club members and others and to provide even greater humanitarian service as we begin our next century of service.”

Wayne Kennerly was awarded the Key of State & Medallion for sponsoring 75 members during his years in the organization as well.

Sheehan praised Kennerly for his dedication to the club and to sharing its goal of service to others.

“Our growth depends entirely on Lions like you to bring service-minded people together to work on behalf of humanity,” Sheehan wrote.

The Lions Club has 1.4 million members in over 49,000 clubs serving more than 200 countries and geographical areas worldwide.