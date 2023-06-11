Business briefs Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

Rowan County achieves ACT Work Ready Community certification

The Rowan County Economic Development Commission announces that Rowan County has achieved ACT Work Ready Community certification. This prestigious designation showcases the county’s dedication to developing a skilled workforce and driving economic growth. Spearheaded by the Rowan EDC, this achievement positions Rowan County as a leading community in workforce development.

Rod Crider, president of the Rowan EDC, shared his excitement, stating, “Becoming an ACT Work Ready Community is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of our community stakeholders, education partners, and local businesses. This certification strengthens Rowan County’s appeal as a prime location for businesses seeking a skilled workforce.”

“Congratulations to Rowan for becoming an ACT Work Ready Community, and joining a growing list of counties dedicated to building a robust workforce,” said ACT Regional Manager of Workforce Initiatives, Tony Garife. “The efforts of the county leadership to achieve WRC certification will provide the community with a tremendous economic development advantage and help it stand out for its workforce development efforts.”

Rowan County deemed an affordable haven for talent

The latest Cost of Living Index publication from the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness highlights Rowan County as an exceptional destination for talent seeking affordability. The data reveals that Rowan County’s cost of living is an attractive 90.5 percent of the national average, with housing costs even more enticing at just 77 percent of the national average.

Rod Crider, president of the Rowan EDC, emphasizes the advantages of these figures, stating, “Rowan County’s affordability makes it an ideal place for talented individuals and families to relocate. With a cost of living well below the national average and housing prices significantly lower, our community offers an exceptional value proposition for those seeking a high-quality lifestyle.”

These favorable cost of living and housing numbers underscore Rowan County’s commitment to providing a vibrant and affordable environment for professionals and families. The county’s affordability not only allows individuals to stretch their dollars further but also provides a solid foundation for economic growth and personal prosperity.

Magnolia Grove presents first scholarship

Magnolia Grove is a spa and wellness collective in downtown China Grove, supporting eight individual, women-owned businesses, aimed at helping people from all walks of life along their health and wellness journeys.

Recently the collective presented their first scholarship to South Rowan High School graduate, Delana Frye. This was the first year the group offered a scholarship, with the criteria focused on supporting a future woman entrepreneur heading into the health and wellness industry. Frye came highly recommended and is already currently enrolled at RCCC to become an esthetician.

State to institute new fishing/gaming licensing, vessel registration system

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is launching a new license and vessel registration system July 1. As part of the transition to the new system, hunting and fishing licenses — including Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses — and vessel registrations will be unavailable for purchase from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

Those who need to purchase a license or register or renew a vessel registration during this time are encouraged to do so before June 27.

License and vessel registration renewals may be purchased online through the Wildlife Commission website, in person through a wildlife service agent, at most Division of Marine Fisheries offices, and by phone (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 888-248-6834 (for licenses) or 800-628-3773 (for vessels).

This transition will not impact the sale of Division of Marine Fisheries’ commercial fishing, for-hire, or Recreational Commercial Gear licenses, as they are housed under a separate computer system. However, those who wish to purchase a Commercial Fishing Vessel Registration (CFVR) during this period should renew their Wildlife Commission boat registration prior to June 27 and bring it with them when they purchase the CFVR.

The new system, Go Outdoors North Carolina, will include many new features that will improve the user’s experience. They are highlighted in a recent Wildlife Commission blog.