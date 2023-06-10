Sarina Dellinger: Summertime at Hurley Park Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

1 of 2

By Sarina Dellinger

For the Salisbury Post

As we seem to slowly creep into summer the blooms are abundant at Hurley Park! Along with the many challenges of summer in the Piedmont such as irrigation, weeds, grass growing quickly, etc., the longer days and the greenness surrounding us is quite enjoyable.

Almost synonymous with summer are daylily blooms. Many of our gardens contain daylilies, usually of the yellow varieties. The Koontz-Walser Daffodil Garden gives way in the summertime to a sea of daylilies that are blooming now. As the name suggests each flower is short-lived, lasting no more than 24 hours. Their stalks often contain multiple flowers and most plants have multiple stalks providing plenty of blooms to enjoy. Some herald the daylily as the “perfect perennial” and I’d agree. They’re easy to care for, adaptable to virtually any landscape condition, and come in a rainbow of colors and sizes. I will admit, I personally thought daylilies were boring until I was gifted a few from a special uncle, and wow! I had no idea of the varieties in the daylily world. I implore you to take a peek into the more than 35,000 registered cultivars, with names like “Moonlit Masquerade,” “Hold Your Horses,” and “Mayor of Munchkinland.” You are sure to find one to suit both your humor and garden style.

Walking around the park you’ll notice the start of the summer blooming season with Stokes’ aster, milkweed, hostas, gardenias, and more! One of my favorite shrubs is in Jane’s Garden and the James B. Gascoigne Fern Glade, the oakleaf hydrangea. These mature shrubs provide four seasons of interest but right now is their blooming season and they are putting on quite the show. Another plant putting on a show is the Lance-Leaved Loosestrife at the Haden Holmes Hurley Gazebo Gardens. The small yellow flowers create an eye-catching scene in mass. Regarding gardens, the Lib and Ed Taylor Garden is one to watch throughout the summer. Swaths of perennials light up this garden from spring to fall. During this season the Stokes’ aster, butterfly milkweed, Walker’s low catmint, and daylilies are abundant. However, look closely to find the Yellow Foxglove blooming. They’re quite charming and remind me of an English cottage garden. During the summer, a walk-through Hurley Park will bring delight around every corner.

Sarina Dellinger is public garden supervisor with Salisbury Parks and Rec.