Rowan Museum kicks off summer history camps Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — The Rowan Museum kicked off its summer history camps at the 1766 Old Stone House in Granite Quarry on Wednesday, May 31. The campers started their day weaving a piece of cloth tape. They wove yarn through a disc that became a bracelet or keychain in a variety of colors.

Steve the woodworker brought his carving equipment. He talked to the campers about the tools of his trade and demonstrated skills such as splitting, carving and going with the grain.

In the garden, the campers, led by Sierra and Crystal identified colonial plants. Lambs Ear was soft and furry. Comfrey was brewed into tea to heal internal ailments. Boiled sage was good for sore throats, as a meat seasoning and even served as a tasty tea. The campers made a colonial air freshener. They collected three nice smelling plants and wove them together. They were taught that early colonists would have hung them over the kitchen fireplace to add aroma to the room.

Marian led the campers in the candle dipping process. They dipped a wick in melted wax and cold water repeatedly adding layers of candle wax. Candles served as a source of light. The Old Stone House has one of the two candle wheels in North Carolina. The other is at Old Salem.

Ben Starnes was instrumental in inviting colonial and British reenactors. The soldiers taught the campers what they would have carried: a musket, backpack and tent, to name a few. The soldiers reenacted a battle.

Colonial games played included hoop rolling, wooden ball & pick-up-sticks, a kid-favorite. Next, they gathered firewood to help cook a meal and Tricia gave house tours. Mr. Braun (Terry) paid the campers in shillings. In modern terms it was less than a dollar.

Amy and the kids made chicken and breadcrumb soup with carrot, onion and sweet potatoes to make it flavorful. The delicious soup was cooked over an open fire. They campers made a batch of kitchen pepper with salt, pepper, allspice, nutmeg and more. It smelled wonderful. For dessert they had scoops of apple, cranberry, and raisin pie. Afterwards each camper took home their own tin of spices.

Everyone worked together nicely at the first camp and the weather was still nice and cool.