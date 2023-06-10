Library Notes: Grey Seal Puppets to perform at all RPL locations during Summer Reading Week 2 Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

Rowan Public Library

The Grey Seal Puppets will be kicking off Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading 2023 Big Show Series. Children and families are invited to attend a spectacular “Tangle of Tales” show as it appears at each of the RPL branches. Performances will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Thursday, June 15, at 2 p.m.; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. This production whimsically reimagines three beloved folk tales from around the world: “The Frog Prince” from Germany, “Three Billy Goats Gruff” from Scandinavia and “The Three Little Pigs” from England.

Grey Seal Puppets is a puppetry performance and design company that is internationally acclaimed and has been entertaining audiences on stage and on camera since 1976. Founder and puppeteer Drew Allison uses a variety of puppeteering techniques and a delightful collection of handcrafted puppets to create truly original puppet productions. To learn more about Grey Seal Puppets’ performances and projects, go to greysealpuppets.com.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through 5th graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Each week, children can enter the weekly prize drawing by turning in a “Reader Book Review” before the program begins. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about Big Show performances, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Children also includes weekly storytime programs including: “Books and Babies,” “Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time,” and “Spectacular Storytimes.” These storytimes are geared toward children and their caregivers.

“Books and Babies” (infants to 12 months) runs June 12-July 6. This interactive, 20-25-minute program is designed for infants up to one year and their caretakers. “Books and Babies” will be hosted each week at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and at RPL South (China Grove) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

“Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” (infants to 35 months) runs June 12-July 20. The interactive, 20-25-minute program is designed for children from infants up to 35 months old and their caretakers. “Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” will be hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m.

“Spectacular Storytimes” (preschool to 1st grade) runs June 12-July 20. This interactive, 30-45-minute program is designed for preschool children 3 to 6 years old and their caretakers. “Summer Storytimes” will be held hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

The “Children’s Big Show Series,” “Books and Babies,” “Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time,” and “Spectacular Storytimes” will be held outdoors as weather permits. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets, or mats. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Teens features weekly programs where teens can make fun crafts, meet peers, and learn about related resources. This week, teens will make DIY Camp Lanyards, fun keychains made from flexible, colorful plastic string. Teen programs are for ages 11-17 (rising 6th-12th graders) and are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Mondays at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesdays at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell). For more information, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up will include two programs this week. On Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m., join RPL East (Rockwell) for “Puzzle Pandemonium.” Register a team of 2-4 people to compete in a puzzle building competition! Teams will work to construct identical jigsaw puzzles within a 1-hour time frame. Prizes will be awarded to the quickest puzzlers; light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required; spots for teams are limited. To learn more or register a team to compete, contact Sydney at 704-216-7841 or email Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov.

On Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m., adults are invited to go for a walk in the woods, check out RPL’s new Book Bike, and donate canned goods for a worthy cause. Enjoy a guided group hike on the rolling trails of Spencer Woods at Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest and Nature Preserve. The group hike will explore approximately two miles of trails that include towering hardwoods, babbling brooks, and birdsong. Bring a canned good item or two to drop inside the RPL Book Bike’s basket — all items will be donated to a local food bank at the end of the program. Participants will meet at the parking lot located at the end of 11th street in Spencer at 9 a.m. to begin the hike. To learn more, contact David at David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8229.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2023, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.