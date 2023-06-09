Wildfires still affecting Rowan but clearing by Sunday Published 4:55 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

As smoke from Canada continues to travel south, fine particle pollution will remain elevated in parts of North Carolina on Friday.

In Rowan County, the air quality for Friday was a Code Yellow. A Code Yellow is not considered an air quality action day. However, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution should watch for symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. If this should occur, you will want to shorten your time outdoors and rest. Healthy adults can go about their day as normal.

With the weekend upon us though and with possible plans to travel, please be aware that the air quality around us may be a little more dangerous. The nine-county Triad region, which includes Randolph, Davidson, Davie, Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth, Caswell, Rockingham and Stokes counties, were under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day throughout Friday.

Additionally, Mecklenburg and Union counties were under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for smog-forming ozone until late Friday. Ground-level ozone forms when certain chemicals combine on hot days in the presence of sunshine. Smoky conditions can also promote the formation of ozone.

A Code Orange represents an unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. Older adults, younger children, and those with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Also, those who suffer from heart disease may be at a higher risk on a Code Orange Day. If you should start suffering from heart palpitations, have shortness of breath or unusual fatigue, please contact your health care provider at once.

As the weather pushes more smoke away from North Carolina throughout this weekend, both the air quality and ozone levels should hold in the Code Yellow range for Saturday for the majority of the state and could return to healthy Code Green levels by Sunday. For the latest updates, please check your local weather or visit the Air Quality Portal online before venturing outdoors.