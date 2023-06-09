Salisbury City Council moves process along to change term limits Published 12:05 am Friday, June 9, 2023

SALISBURY — On Tuesday, the Salisbury City Council held a public hearing for residents to speak up on whether or not council should adopt staggered four-year term limits instead of the current non-staggered two-year format. At their last meeting, council adopted a resolution of intent to hold the public hearing.

Back in April, city council hosted three separate town hall meetings to find out from the community if any changes to the election process should be made. After council had discussions with the public and with themselves, the only subject that was under scrutiny were the term limits.

During the hearing, a mix of people said they were both for and against staggered four-year terms. Afterwards, since no action could be taken that night, council requested for City Attorney Graham Corriher to draft an ordinance that would increase the terms to four-year staggered to be discussed for the next city council meeting.

If it is approved and not subject to a vote, the top two vote-getters for city council in this year’s election would receive four-year terms, the next two vote-getters would receive two-year terms, and afterward, everyone would receive four-year terms when they come back up for re-election. The mayor’s term increase would not go into effect until 2025. If it is subject to a referendum vote, it will be included on November’s ballot and if approved, then both the council and mayor’s term changes will not happen until 2025.