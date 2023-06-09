Mt. Ulla wreck claims life of two Huntersville teens Published 9:51 am Friday, June 9, 2023

MT. ULLA — Two Huntersville teens were killed in a rollover accident Thursday night near Mt. Ulla Elementary School.

According to Trooper Ned Moultrie of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, his department responded to the fatal collision, which occurred on Hwy. 801 near Back Creek Church Road, around 10:52 p.m.

Both occupants of the 2004 red Chevrolet pickup truck were killed after the vehicle went off the road, rolling over before striking a utility pole.

Investigators identified the driver as Austin Ryan Davis, 18, of Huntersville and the passenger as Aiden Daniel Humphries, 16, of Huntersville.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two reportedly were trying to evade Mooresville Police officers who clocked the truck being driven 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

A spokesperson with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that Rowan County deputies on the way to the scene but arrived after the crash happened.

The primary investigator for the NC Highway Patrol was Trooper M. S. Johnson. West Rowan Fire Department reportedly assisted in the response.