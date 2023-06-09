Letters to the Editor — June 6 Published 7:57 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Sports betting a bad idea

Could there possibly be a worse idea than HB347 that would legalize sports betting in North Carolina? (“Sports gambling in NC a better bet with final votes likely next week” – Salisbury Post, Page 1; June 2) Despite the fact that the “NC Education Lottery” was followed by weekend backpacks and summer feeding programs to help make sure children don’t go hungry, the North Carolina legislature is poised to inflict yet another burden on society by draining billions from the economy under the pretext of “revenue generation”. What’s more, the original proposal to allow non-tribal casinos in the state is sure to come up next as North Carolina continues into the sleaze pit. Here’s hoping our legislature and Governor Cooper who has expressed support will rethink this bill that will ruin sports, and for which North Carolina children and families will eventually pay the price.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury

‘Election integrity’ not the issue

In the 2020 election our daughter was in college and needed an absentee ballot to vote in the spring primary. She did everything correctly and still did not get to vote in the primary because her mail was not delivered on time. Posted in the USPS in downtown Salisbury is a sign that says “Allow 1 to 5 days for delivery of First Class mail.”

Carl Ford is supporting a reintroduced bill in the NC Senate titled “Election Integrity”, SB 747. It would establish election day as the deadline for accepting absentee ballots and also prohibit any private donations to subsidize the local boards’ expenses.

On October 28 of 2020 the US Supreme Court declined to intervene which upheld the Federal Appellate Court’s decision and allowed properly postmarked ballots to be received and counted nine days after the election, particularly in NC and PA. Our daughter was a plaintiff in this case because of her experience trying to exercise her right to vote.

Part of our elections process is something called “the canvass”. This meeting takes place 10 days after election day and is open to the public. During this 10 day period county boards confirm all eligible ballots have been counted including absentee ballots, provisional ballots, and ballots that were unable to be read in the precinct that could include ballot jams, torn ballots, etc.

Because of the voter ID requirement for any upcoming elections there will likely be more provisional ballots and there was also another bill introduced that could cause more provisional ballots. The election day count is not final until 10 days following the election and the canvass is completed.

NC has allowed 3 days for a properly postmarked ballot to arrive for several years and it has never caused an “election integrity” problem. Under a Federal law service men and women overseas are actually allowed 9 days for their ballot to arrive for counting.

County Boards of Elections would not need any private donations to subsidize their budget if individual counties did a better job of supporting them to conduct an efficiently run election. Rowan County does not have that problem. Full staffs, education, and adequate numbers of paid volunteers are the keys to “election integrity.”

Senator Ford and Representative Warren have focused on changing our elections process throughout this entire session of the General Assembly. it appears to be a mission for more job security.

— Joe Fowler

Salisbury