Blotter for June 9

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Stefanie Danielle Cline, 32, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on June 6.

David Quentin Thomas Conner, 42, was charged with felony larceny on June 6.

A report of lost property was taken in the 600 block of Academy Street in Cleveland on June 6. The property was reportedly lost between Aug. 19-Dec. 5, 2022.

Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of China Grove Road in China Grove between 9 p.m. on June 5 and 10:13 a.m. on June 6.

In Salisbury Police reports

Larceny of automobile accessories reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Corporate Circle between 5 a.m. on June 1 and 11 a.m. on June 6. The total estimated loss was $999.

An automobile accessories larceny reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Kenly Street between 10:06-10:28 a.m. on June 7. The total estimated loss was $75.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Mitchell Ave. between 8:50-10:46 a.m. on June 7.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of Old South Main Street between noon on June 1 and 11 a.m. on June 7. The total estimated loss was $2,100.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Ave. around 1:45 a.m. on June 7. The total estimated loss was $20.

A report of wire fraud was taken in the 400 block of Cornwall Drive. It reportedly occurred between 9:23 a.m. on May 19 and noon on June 1. The total estimated loss was $252.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Elm Street between 4-6 p.m. on May 31.

Larceny of automobile accessories reportedly occurred in the 500 block of East Horah Street between 8:20-8:36 p.m. on June 7. The total estimated loss was $30.

Natasha Dechole Cruse, 44, was charged with felony larceny by servant or employee on June 7.