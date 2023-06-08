Salisbury Elks awards six scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 699 selected six local high school seniors to receive college scholarships starting in the fall.

The Elks National Most Valuable Student (MVS) Contest awarded two $1,000 scholarships. The local Elks Lodge also provided four $1,000 scholarships via the Don Stout Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The 2023 MVS award winners are Sarah VanHorn and Kayla Anderson. VanHorn graduated from Gray Stone Day School and plans to major in history at UNC Chapel Hill. Anderson will be majoring in criminology at N.C. State University. She graduated from Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College.

The 2023 Don Stout Memorial Scholarship winners are Casey Crawford, JC Carson High School, who will attend Wake Forest University to study engineering; Luke Smith from East Rowan High School will major in commercial music and audio production at Western Carolina University; Nathaniel Shaffer, a Salisbury High School graduate, will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at UNC Charlotte; and Jeredine Sumo will attend UNC Charlotte and plans to major in psychology. Sumo graduated from Salisbury High School.

Gail Sce has served as chairperson of the Salisbury Elks Scholarship Committee for nearly 20 years. Sce supports continuing education for high school seniors and each year, she said she is impressed with the quality of applications from across Rowan County.

“Our committee reviews and scores the applicants based on leadership, academics, and community service. Volunteering in the community, including with our local Elks’ events, is an important area of consideration,” said Sce in a news release. “We have many opportunities for young people to help with fundraising, our work with Nazareth Children’s Home, youth substance use prevention and our annual basketball Hoop Shoot event.”

The local Elks Memorial Scholarship is named for Don Stout, who was a lifelong educator in the Rowan Salisbury School system and a valued member of Salisbury Elks No. 699. The lodge hosts its Don Stout Memorial golf tournament in the fall of each year to raise money for the scholarship program. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14. Rising seniors of the Class of 2024 can apply for the Most Valuable Student scholarship starting in August. Kathy Ender will serve as the new chair for the Scholarship Committee. For more information, contact the Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 699 at www.SalisburyElks.org or call 704-636-1161.