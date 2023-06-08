Letters to the editor — June 8 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Ted Budd – Enough is enough

When I enlisted in the US Army, I took an oath stating I would defend this country. When someone is sworn into our Congress, they take a similar oath. Ted Budd was sworn in as our congressman and then he violated that oath when he voted to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. Our constitution clearly says that we pay our bills. Last week, Ted Budd once again violated his oath by voting to default on our debt. In baseball this would be strike two. I feel we should not wait for strike three. It is time to recall Ted Budd, hold a new election and vote in someone who will represent all of North Carolina with integrity.

– Eric Marsh

China Grove

Memorial Day vandals are cowards

Thankfully, most people have the class and dignity to stand behind their objection to an issue. Recently, under the cover of darkness and with no enemy firing at them, a few local cowards disrespected our brave soldiers who fought in daylight and darkness against hostile enemies. Many of our Soldiers died in WWII so that we don’t speak German. As for disrespecting the American flag, yes America has quite a few problems, but there is far more right with America than wrong with America. If you don’t feel that way, please move.

— Frank Eason,

Salisbury