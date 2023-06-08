Kiwanis Club of Salisbury awards six scholarships Published 5:32 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

SALISBURY — The Kiwanis Club of Salisbury sponsors a scholarship program to support high school senior Key Club members who exemplify leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness.

Each of the following students demonstrated those core values, and each subsequently received $1000 to pursue higher education.

Audrey Ward – East Rowan High School: Ward plans to pursue a career in occupational therapy, focusing on individuals who have special needs and disabilities. She hopes to create a non-profit organization to support families who cannot afford specialty therapy services.

Parker Jenkins – Salisbury High School: Jenkins had a life-changing experience when he took part in a Teens with A Mission building project in Tijuana, Mexico. The family he helped showed such appreciation and giving when they had little to offer, which made an impact on him.

Peyton Whicker – East Rowan High School: Whicker is proud to be part of her school’s Key Club for all four years. She is dedicated to making a difference in the community and has volunteered in projects to help the local homeless population, veterans and low-income families. She believes in giving back and plans to continue wherever she lives.

Isabella File – East Rowan High School: Fire values the leadership experience she received through Key Club. As club president, she found opportunities to help others achieve their goals. She believes that incorporating the core values of leadership, character, kindness, and inclusivity are essential keys to success.

Damian Brandon – Salisbury High School: Brandon describes himself as a caring, hardworking, studious, energetic young man who values leadership and community service. But his dedication to inclusivity led him to develop a mentorship program called DAME that provides youth a safe place to talk. All students are welcome and not judged.

Landyn Kesler – Jesse C. Carson High School: Kesler believes the core values of Key Club are essential in creating a community that cares for one another. He exemplifies these concepts through his various leadership roles.

Kiwanis Club of Salisbury members have actively served the community since 1920. They care about children and are interested in the community around them because the community matters to them.