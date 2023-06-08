Blotter for June 8

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Hendrix Farm Circle in Woodleaf between 12:40-12:45 a.m. on June 5.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Beaver Road in China Grove around 8:26 a.m. on June 5.

A registration tag was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of Candlewick Drive in Salisbury around 11:10 a.m. on June 5.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 6700 block of Nathan Ave. in Kannapolis around 11:24 p.m. on June 5.

An assault with a dangerous weapon reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Wetmore Road in Woodleaf around 8:02 p.m. on June 5.

Nina Myrick, 27, was charged with felony possession of schedule-II of controlled substance on June 5.

Michael Wesley Stevens, 40, was charged with felony possession of cocaine on June 5.

Nicole Yvonne Harris, 53, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 5.

Jacob Elliot Errante, 29, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine on June 5.

Caleb Ashton Price, 21, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm on June 5.

Franklin Casey Deal, 37, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 5.

Ashley Ann Oneal, 36, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 5.

Wendell Scott Belk, 30, was charged with misdemeanor failure to work after paid on June 5.

Shane Michael Frasier, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 5.