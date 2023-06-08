Blotter for June 8
Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 8, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Hendrix Farm Circle in Woodleaf between 12:40-12:45 a.m. on June 5.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Beaver Road in China Grove around 8:26 a.m. on June 5.
- A registration tag was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of Candlewick Drive in Salisbury around 11:10 a.m. on June 5.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 6700 block of Nathan Ave. in Kannapolis around 11:24 p.m. on June 5.
- An assault with a dangerous weapon reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Wetmore Road in Woodleaf around 8:02 p.m. on June 5.
- Nina Myrick, 27, was charged with felony possession of schedule-II of controlled substance on June 5.
- Michael Wesley Stevens, 40, was charged with felony possession of cocaine on June 5.
- Nicole Yvonne Harris, 53, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 5.
- Jacob Elliot Errante, 29, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine on June 5.
- Caleb Ashton Price, 21, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm on June 5.
- Franklin Casey Deal, 37, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 5.
- Ashley Ann Oneal, 36, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 5.
- Wendell Scott Belk, 30, was charged with misdemeanor failure to work after paid on June 5.
- Shane Michael Frasier, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 5.
- Andrew James Anderson, 47, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle on June 5.