A flame that won’t go out: deputy chief looks back on career Published 12:05 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

SALISBURY — For over 30 years, Salisbury Deputy Fire Chief David Morris has gone above and beyond to help the community. Now, he’s ready to start a new chapter in his life. Last week at Fire Station 1, the Salisbury Fire Department hosted Morris’ retirement reception to honor all that he’s done for those in need.

“I was quite honored and humbled by everyone that was in attendance, those that I’ve worked with in the past, those that I work with presently, those I worked with in other departments, so many friends and colleagues, ” Morris said.

Morris joined the department in 1992 as a firefighter and would go on to become an engineer, a captain, and finally, a deputy fire chief. With a career that long, it’s almost impossible for Morris to point to anything specific that will stick with him, but the overall experience of his job made him who he is now and he is grateful for that.

“The lasting memories that I have are just being able to serve with such great men and women. There’s just so many people that have touched me and have been a part of my career, have mentored me, I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by so many good people. It’s the lasting impressions that so many people have had on me, it’s the fabric of who I am,” Morris said.

Even though Morris has left the department, he’s already begun his new job. Morris was hired by the North Carolina Department of Insurance in the Office of State Fire Marshal as a training certification specialist that will let him continue to offer his services to community colleges and high schools.

Morris has confronted several challenges during his time as a Salisbury firefighter, but he is thankful that he never had to face them alone.

“I will absolutely miss the firefighters the most. They are such great servants to the community and they encounter so many good and difficult things that society has to offer. They carry such a burden of all the things they see and encounter. I will miss them the most.”