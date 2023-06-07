Overturned dump truck disrupts China Grove traffic

Published 10:29 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Chandler Inions

CHINA GROVE — A northbound dump truck overturned in China Grove on Wednesday, disrupting traffic for morning commuters and causing damage to the roadway.

The driver of the truck was not injured as a result of the accident that left gravel scattered across the roadway in the 10000 block of Old Concord Road, near Crepe Myrtle Lane.

Bostian Heights Fire Department was initially dispatched to the scene. Traffic flow was reduced to a single lane while first responders worked to clean up the mess.

What caused the truck to overturn was not immediately clear, but the N.C. Highway Patrol was at the scene of the accident. As more information becomes public, the story will be updated.

