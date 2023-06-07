Kannapolis offers weekly fun Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — It’s a great week to Discover Fun in Kannapolis!

From 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, visit the Kannapolis Farmers Market at the intersection of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor. The market is held every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. through September.

Join in at Veterans Park at 6 p.m., this Thursday for Thursdays on Main featuring beach music band, The Embers. The concert is free to the public. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks. Coolers are allowed with no outside alcohol. Coolers are subject to search. Lawn chairs are permitted.

Come out to Atrium Ballpark this week and watch the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Lynchburg Hillcats. Games are: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, Thursday, June 8, Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. The Cannon Ballers will also host a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, June 11.

Check out the full schedule and purchase tickets at http://www.kcballers.com/.

See the complete summer calendar at https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms.