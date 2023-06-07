Cleveland mother charged with child abuse, assault after early morning incident Published 12:10 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman faces charges of assault and child abuse stemming from an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Quameshia James, 29, got into an argument with a 31-year-old man at a residence in the 300 block of Four Lakes Drive in Cleveland around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The argument was reportedly about the welfare of James’ one-year-old child.

Reports indicate that at some point, James pulled a knife and pointed it at the man before requesting that another person at the residence drive her to a homeless shelter.

The driver reportedly forgot their wallet and when they turned the car around, James got out of the moving vehicle, taking the child with her, near the intersection of Hwy. 70 and Bear Poplar Road.

The driver called 911 before an officer with the Cleveland Police Department found James walking down Hwy. 70 with the child.

A Rowan County deputy responded to the scene. Officials say James smelled of alcohol and that she and the child also had dirt on their clothes. The deputy arrested James for child abuse and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon for pointing the knife at the other person during the argument in the house.

James was held on a $1,500 bond and the Department of Social Services was contacted to help the child.