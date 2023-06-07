Car accident causes power outage in northern Salisbury Published 9:47 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

SALISBURY — More than 400 Salisbury residents lost power Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole on Woodleaf Road.

The incident occurred in the 4700 block of Woodleaf Road, near Ernest Miller Road, shortly before 7 a.m. A small 2005 Chevrolet car reportedly hit the pole causing the power outage.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy indicated that in addition to the utility pole, a power transformer was also impacted.

Duke Energy crews were working to restore power to the area. According to the Duke Energy outage map, 464 total customers lost power as a result of the accident. Power is expected to be restored before noon.

Franklin Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

The extent of injuries to the motorist were unclear at the time of this writing. As more information becomes available, it will be made public.