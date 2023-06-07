Area Sports Briefs: Wilkerson announces transfer to D-II program Published 11:35 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Former North Rowan standout Hannah Wilkerson announced a transfer to Clarion, a D-II basketball program in Pennsylvania.

Clarion was 5-22 last season and hired Danielle Fleming as its new head coach in May. Fleming recruited Wilkerson out of high school and coached her at Columbia International University as a freshman.

Wilkerson averaged 15.8 points to lead the scoring for Columbia International, which plays at the NAIA level.

Wilkerson shot 40 percent from the field, 34 percent from 3 and 77.4 percent on free throws. She averaged 4.8 rebounds and had 45 assists for a team that went 19-29.

HS soccer

Carson goalkeeper Alona Locklear was named to the NC Soccer Coaches Association 3A All-State team.

Locklear is the first girls soccer player from Carson to receive that honor.

All-Region soccer players included Salisbury’s Addie Griffith, Kyna Zaldivar and Stella Koontz; West Rowan’s Anna Mead, Brittany Vanhoose and Evelyn Kwitowski, and Carson’s Locklear, Allie Martin and Hayley Borst, and Gray Stone’s Georgia Sangster, Mylee Swaringen and Jade Watts.

HS football

Salisbury defensive back Deuce Walker, a rising senior who is rated as a 3-star recruit, has 16 Division I offers.

He provided a “final eight” schools via social media. That list includes Duke, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

Lady Legion

Rowan County Lady Legion softball is scheduled to open the season Thursday at home against Mint Hill.

Home doubleheaders will be at Catawba’s Whitley Field.

West Junior Legion

West won 8-3 against Kannapolis.

Luke Ponzcka was the winning pitcher with relief help from Dylan Carter and Bryant Graham.

Maddox Moore had three hits while Graham, Ponczka, Cole Blevins, Ty Martin and Eli Graham had two each.

•••

West Rowan (4-0, 3-0) used a nine-run sixth to beat Kannapolis 14-6 on Tuesday.

Carter Durant was the winning pitcher.

Krys Hernandez had two hits and scored three runs. Gaige Scruggs and Durant had two hits.

Local golf

GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice Tournament at Corbin Hills.

The first-place team with a minus-22 was Ted Weant, Steve Butner, Bill Reid and Tommy Seamon.

Three teams tied for second place at minus-21.

Team Sky Merto, Ken Miller, Phil Rollins and Randy Lipe; Team John Cress, Larry Petrea, Linn Safley and Joe Dunn, and team Les Loman, Lynn Shook, Wayne Kluttz and Edgar Osborne.

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was won by Dan Newell, while longest putt on No. 9 was made by Gary Schenk.

Team Loman, Shook, Kluttz and Osborne eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole.

Team John Daniels, Mike Williams, Gordon Correll and Ron Bowers eagled the par-5 18th hole.

Track and field

Results from the Body Armor State Games at UNC Charlotte:

8U Girls

Alaia Corpening

100m- 17.56- 9th

200m- 40.99- 9th

8U Boys

Miller McIltrot

100m- 17.52- 16th

Brayden Ellis

100m- 17.95- 20th

200m- 38.94- 15th

Brucir Robertson

100m- 17.96- 21th

200m- 38.15- 13th

Jimmy Ramsue

100m- 19.35- 32nd

Alex McCluney

100m- 18.77- 26th

Shot Put- 12-1.25- 4th

9-10 Girls

Makayla Gaither

100m- 18.51- 32nd

200m- 42.72- 26th

9-10 Boys

August McCluney

Shot Put- 17-6.25- 3rd

Braejohn Ellis

100m- 15.73- 23rd

200m- 33.19- 18th

11-12 Girls

Bella Linton

200m- 37.52- 23rd

LJ- 5-2

Eboni Molin

100m- 18.20- 34th

200m- 38.08- 25th

Nyla Norman

80m H- 19.02- 9th

200m- 32.88- 15th

11-12 Boys

Azlan Bell

80m H- 16.32- 4th

200m- 31.36- 12th

LJ- 11-3- 6th

Bralin Ellis

Discus- 80-8- 1st

Shot Put- 37-4.50- 1st

Aero Javelin- 69-10- 4th

Braxton Ellis

80m H- 19.38- 6th

Aero Javelin- 61-0- 6th

Shot Put- 21-2.75- 6th

13-14 Boys

Dyllion Steele

100m- 16.73- 37th

Shot Put- 18-8- 10th

15-16 Girls

Amya Cherry

LJ- 7-1- 15th

Iyanna Berry

100n H- 19.20- 11th

400m H- 1:14.94- 3rd

LJ- 13-0- 11th

TJ- 32-2- 7th

15-16 Boys

Brenden Ellis

Javelin- 103-2- 2nd

17-18 Girls

Brittany Ellis

Shot Put- 37-5- 1st

Discus- 108-10- 4th

Iysiss Kelly

200m- 29.05- 11th

400m- 1:05.21

Keynai Ambers

100m H- 19.07