Area Sports Briefs: Wilkerson announces transfer to D-II program
Published 11:35 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023
From staff reports
Former North Rowan standout Hannah Wilkerson announced a transfer to Clarion, a D-II basketball program in Pennsylvania.
Clarion was 5-22 last season and hired Danielle Fleming as its new head coach in May. Fleming recruited Wilkerson out of high school and coached her at Columbia International University as a freshman.
Wilkerson averaged 15.8 points to lead the scoring for Columbia International, which plays at the NAIA level.
Wilkerson shot 40 percent from the field, 34 percent from 3 and 77.4 percent on free throws. She averaged 4.8 rebounds and had 45 assists for a team that went 19-29.
HS soccer
Carson goalkeeper Alona Locklear was named to the NC Soccer Coaches Association 3A All-State team.
Locklear is the first girls soccer player from Carson to receive that honor.
All-Region soccer players included Salisbury’s Addie Griffith, Kyna Zaldivar and Stella Koontz; West Rowan’s Anna Mead, Brittany Vanhoose and Evelyn Kwitowski, and Carson’s Locklear, Allie Martin and Hayley Borst, and Gray Stone’s Georgia Sangster, Mylee Swaringen and Jade Watts.
HS football
Salisbury defensive back Deuce Walker, a rising senior who is rated as a 3-star recruit, has 16 Division I offers.
He provided a “final eight” schools via social media. That list includes Duke, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.
Lady Legion
Rowan County Lady Legion softball is scheduled to open the season Thursday at home against Mint Hill.
Home doubleheaders will be at Catawba’s Whitley Field.
West Junior Legion
West won 8-3 against Kannapolis.
Luke Ponzcka was the winning pitcher with relief help from Dylan Carter and Bryant Graham.
Maddox Moore had three hits while Graham, Ponczka, Cole Blevins, Ty Martin and Eli Graham had two each.
•••
West Rowan (4-0, 3-0) used a nine-run sixth to beat Kannapolis 14-6 on Tuesday.
Carter Durant was the winning pitcher.
Krys Hernandez had two hits and scored three runs. Gaige Scruggs and Durant had two hits.
Local golf
GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice Tournament at Corbin Hills.
The first-place team with a minus-22 was Ted Weant, Steve Butner, Bill Reid and Tommy Seamon.
Three teams tied for second place at minus-21.
Team Sky Merto, Ken Miller, Phil Rollins and Randy Lipe; Team John Cress, Larry Petrea, Linn Safley and Joe Dunn, and team Les Loman, Lynn Shook, Wayne Kluttz and Edgar Osborne.
Closest to the pin on No. 2 was won by Dan Newell, while longest putt on No. 9 was made by Gary Schenk.
Team Loman, Shook, Kluttz and Osborne eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole.
Team John Daniels, Mike Williams, Gordon Correll and Ron Bowers eagled the par-5 18th hole.
Track and field
Results from the Body Armor State Games at UNC Charlotte:
8U Girls
Alaia Corpening
100m- 17.56- 9th
200m- 40.99- 9th
8U Boys
Miller McIltrot
100m- 17.52- 16th
Brayden Ellis
100m- 17.95- 20th
200m- 38.94- 15th
Brucir Robertson
100m- 17.96- 21th
200m- 38.15- 13th
Jimmy Ramsue
100m- 19.35- 32nd
Alex McCluney
100m- 18.77- 26th
Shot Put- 12-1.25- 4th
9-10 Girls
Makayla Gaither
100m- 18.51- 32nd
200m- 42.72- 26th
9-10 Boys
August McCluney
Shot Put- 17-6.25- 3rd
Braejohn Ellis
100m- 15.73- 23rd
200m- 33.19- 18th
11-12 Girls
Bella Linton
200m- 37.52- 23rd
LJ- 5-2
Eboni Molin
100m- 18.20- 34th
200m- 38.08- 25th
Nyla Norman
80m H- 19.02- 9th
200m- 32.88- 15th
11-12 Boys
Azlan Bell
80m H- 16.32- 4th
200m- 31.36- 12th
LJ- 11-3- 6th
Bralin Ellis
Discus- 80-8- 1st
Shot Put- 37-4.50- 1st
Aero Javelin- 69-10- 4th
Braxton Ellis
80m H- 19.38- 6th
Aero Javelin- 61-0- 6th
Shot Put- 21-2.75- 6th
13-14 Boys
Dyllion Steele
100m- 16.73- 37th
Shot Put- 18-8- 10th
15-16 Girls
Amya Cherry
LJ- 7-1- 15th
Iyanna Berry
100n H- 19.20- 11th
400m H- 1:14.94- 3rd
LJ- 13-0- 11th
TJ- 32-2- 7th
15-16 Boys
Brenden Ellis
Javelin- 103-2- 2nd
17-18 Girls
Brittany Ellis
Shot Put- 37-5- 1st
Discus- 108-10- 4th
Iysiss Kelly
200m- 29.05- 11th
400m- 1:05.21
Keynai Ambers
100m H- 19.07