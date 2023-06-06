South Rowan Class of 73 celebrates golden reunion Published 12:08 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The South Rowan Class of 1973 met for their golden anniversary reunion on May 20 at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis with 81 class members and five former teachers in attendance.

The 279 graduates of South Rowan High Class of 1973 represented the largest senior class of graduates among all Rowan County high schools that year.

Their commencement exercise was held on the evening of May 31, 1973, in the school’s football stadium.