Pops at the Post pops off before storms end performance early Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

SALISBURY — Lightning followed by wind and heavy rain brought an early end to this year’s Pops at the Post concert, but not before the audience got to hear some swing music and at least a short bit of symphony performances.

In 2005, to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, The Salisbury Post hosted a special concert by the Salisbury Symphony Orchestra at the building’s loading deck. Now, nearly 20 years later, The Pops at the Post is still going strong and is as popular as ever. On Saturday, this year’s free summer concert event started off before an eager crowd looking to relax and enjoy some live music.

The Salisbury Swing Band kicked things off at the Bell Tower Green park stadium with some renditions of classic songs. Even when it got warm in the afternoon, refreshments from Cheerwine and New Sarum Brewing helped cool things down. Food fresh off the grill helped feed the masses and with lawn chairs scattered through out the park, there was a tailgate atmosphere before the big show.

Stopping in town for an appearance was Chief Deputy Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Staci Meyer. It’s the department’s job to manage the state’s many institutions like zoos, state parks, symphonies, aquariums and art museums. Meyer is passionate about the work she does and thinks Salisbury offering a symphony concert is something that should not be taken for granted.

“A free symphony performance changes lives, it changed mine as a young person. So I certainly can say this really matters,” Meyer said. “It is critical that we have these kind of resources that everyone can enjoy. We can all find ourselves in this music,” Meyer said.

Mayor Karen Alexander spoke before the shortened performance about the recently deceased Food Lion CEO Tom Smith and his lasting impact on the community. Unfortunately, by the time Maestro David Hagy and the rest of the symphony were getting into their groove, thunderstorms caused the rest of the concert to be canceled. Still, Brittany Tyler came to the park to see her mother play the oboe in the symphony. Even if it was just for a little bit, she still had fun.

“I’ll be honest, I think it’s the first time I’ve been here, but for an outdoor concert, it’s good to get out here for a bit,” Tyler said.

The symphony again was set up to perform, as always, under the covered dock at the back of the Post building. Initially, there was a lightning delay, but when the storm fully blew in, the remainder of the performance was canceled. Though nothing has been announced and there are no definite plans at this time, the city and the symphony are discussing the possibility of another performance.