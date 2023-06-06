Pedal Factory Spring Roll gets into high gear Published 12:09 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — On Saturday, the Pedal Factory held its second annual Spring Roll event to raise funds so it can continue the commitment to helping people in need get access to bikes.

The Spring Roll offered games, food and treats to help cool everyone off in the heat, but what really made it thrilling were the bike stunts performed by Chain Reaction Action Sports, a BMX company that performs while also promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Chain Reaction also came to the Spring Roll last year.

Before they started doing their tricks, Chain Reaction’s riders taught kids a few lessons that they can now go on to practice themselves. Afterwards, the riders started doing balance and flatland tricks. Then, the riders took to the air on halfpipes to do backflips and barspins. For the people looking on from a safe distance, the whole event couldn’t have gone any better.



“I came to support The Pedal Factory, they do a lot of great work with the community, with the kids, and underprivileged people who can’t afford bikes. They give back a lot,” Justin Oppmen said. “The stunt show was great, they put on a great show, and everybody loves it.”

In addition to helping get people on bikes, the Pedal Factory offers “open shop” hours when folks can bring their bikes in and use the shop’s tools and space for repairs or work on their bikes. The whole philosophy behind the shop is connecting people and bikes.

“The Pedal Factory began in 2015, with a vision of including all individuals as potential cyclists.,” the shop says on its website. “We believe everyone should have access to a bicycle, regardless of age, income, or background. Knowing this area is a great place to ride a bike — for transportation and daily commutes, recreation and fun, or just improved health and fitness — we also recognize the benefits to the community as a whole when more of its citizens are on two wheels.”