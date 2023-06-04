Storms bring early end to Pops at the Post Published 12:11 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

The Salisbury Symphony took to the stage on Saturday for the annual Pops at the Post concert. Beforehand, the Salisbury Swing Band entertained the audience at Bell Tower Green.

After a few songs by the symphony, thunderstorms moved into the area after 8 p.m. After a delay due to lightning, the concert was canceled.

Pops at the Post first started in 2005 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Salisbury Post. It was such a success that it became a yearly event.

Look for a full story in Tuesday’s edition.