Storms bring early end to Pops at the Post
Published 12:11 am Sunday, June 4, 2023
1 of 40
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Swing Band performs before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Tailgaters enjoy the atmosphere before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Vendors serve up food during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Som’s Meat on a Stick grills meat before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
A couple enjoys dancing to beach music performed by the Salisbury Swing Band before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The crowd enjoys the sounds of the Salisbury Swing Band before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony’s violin section practices before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony’s saxophonist practices before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony’s drummer sets up before the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The crowd listens during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony’s violin section performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Two Eagle Scouts display the American Flag during the national anthem during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Conductor David Hagy directs the Salisbury Symphony during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Conductor David Hagy speaks to the audience during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Audience members whistle along during the song “Bridge Over the River Kwai” during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Audience members whistle along during the song “Bridge Over the River Kwai” during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The audience enjoys the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Many audience members took videos during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Conductor David Hagy speaks to the audience during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony performs during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
After a few songs, thunderstorms moved into the area during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. After a delay, the concert was canceled. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
After a few songs, thunderstorms moved into the area during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. After a delay, the concert was canceled. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
After a few songs, thunderstorms moved into the area during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. After a delay, the concert was canceled. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
After a few songs, thunderstorms moved into the area during the annual Pops at the Post concert on June 3, 2023. After a delay, the concert was canceled. The sound crew covered the speakers and electronics. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The Salisbury Symphony took to the stage on Saturday for the annual Pops at the Post concert. Beforehand, the Salisbury Swing Band entertained the audience at Bell Tower Green.
After a few songs by the symphony, thunderstorms moved into the area after 8 p.m. After a delay due to lightning, the concert was canceled.
Pops at the Post first started in 2005 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Salisbury Post. It was such a success that it became a yearly event.
Look for a full story in Tuesday’s edition.