Preview: Salisbury City Council to go over fiscal budget, election process, and new fire station Published 12:08 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hold public hearings regarding the upcoming fiscal budget and to decide if council should adopt staggered four-year terms. There will also be presentations to approve financing for Fire Station 3 and to purchase a new fire engine.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, June 6, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: