Preview: Salisbury City Council to go over fiscal budget, election process, and new fire station

Published 12:08 am Sunday, June 4, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hold public hearings regarding the upcoming fiscal budget and to decide if council should adopt staggered four-year terms. There will also be presentations to approve financing for Fire Station 3 and to purchase a new fire engine.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, June 6, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council will recognize Catawba College for being certified as the 13th college in the nation and the first institution in the Southeast to become carbon neutral.
- Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim the following observances for the month of June: Juneteenth Day, Salisbury Pride Day, and Play Ball Summer.
- Council will receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak via Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by emailing Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. People who wish to speak in person can sign-up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- A public hearing will be held to consider the expansion of the Municipal Service District to include First Presbyterian Church at the church’s request.
- Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Director Jim Behmer will ask council to consider supporting the incorporation of the Yadkin-Pee Dee Water Management Group by adopting their bylaws and a resolution to join the group.
- Planning Director Hannah Jacobson will ask council to consider adopting the 2023 Community Development Block Grant and Home Program Action Plan. Council to consider endorsing staff recommendations for the distribution of public service funding.
- Planner Emily Vanek will make a presentation to council to consider an issuance of a demolition permit for the storage building located at 602 North Main Street.
- Code Services Manager Michael Cotilla will ask council to consider adopting an ordinance to demolish the structure located at 410 Vance Avenue.
- Cotilla will ask council to consider adopting an ordinance to demolish the structure located at 508 Milford Hills Road.