Overnight fire destroys home, sends one to hospital Published 12:10 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

SALISBURY — An overnight fire Thursday destroyed a home in the 200 block of Tabor Drive and sent a resident to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Multiple fire departments assisted the Ellis department in fighting the fire. Reports from the Spencer fire department say that “on arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions and flames through the roof. Despite the efforts of many organizations, the home was a total loss.”

A spokesperson from the American Red Cross said the organization is assisting the resident since the home is not habitable.