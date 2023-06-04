No turn out for community input meeting on upcoming city budget Published 12:01 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

SALISBURY— On Thursday, the city of Salisbury held the first meeting for residents to give feedback on the proposed budget for 2023-2024 and to make suggestions on how the money should be spent. However, no one outside city staff appeared to hear City Manager Jim Greene present the main points of the budget. Taking that into account, staff decided not to do the presentation since there was no new information since the May 23 budget work session took place.

On Tuesday, June 6, there will be another session to hear from Greene about fund balance and other projects before the regularly scheduled city council meeting. During that meeting, there will be a public hearing for residents to give their opinions on the budget.