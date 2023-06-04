Men for Change campaign seeks donations Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

SALISBURY — In honor of Father’s Day, the Family Crisis Council of Rowan is launching the “Men for Change” Campaign.

For the weeks leading up to Father’s Day, the organization is collecting $100 donations from men’s groups or individuals to take a stand against domestic violence and support Family Crisis Council’s services for survivors.

An individual can make a $100 donation in honor of a man who exemplified understanding and compassion toward survivors to be included in the final list published in the newspaper on Father’s Day. At the end of the campaign, an ad will be published in the Salisbury Post recognizing all the individuals and groups who donated throughout the campaign. The ad will read, “This year, we stand as Men for Change. We come together to support survivors of domestic violence in Rowan County by ensuring they can access safe shelter and support services. We promote non-violence and honor and recognize other men that exemplify actions that improve the lives of others,” followed by a list of each person who donated or had a donation made in their honor.

All donations will support direct services to survivors such as counseling, shelter stays and court advocacy. Donations can be made by writing a check to Family Crisis Council of Rowan and dropped off at 502 N. Long St. or donations can be made to the “Men for Change” Campaign through www.fccrowan.org/#donate. Call 704-754-5999 ext. 202 for more information.