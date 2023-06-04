Charlotte has seventh busiest airport worldwide Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks the seventh busiest worldwide for arrivals and departures and 10th in North America for passengers according to the Airports Council International (ACI) 2022 preliminary rankings. Globally, CLT’s passenger traffic ranks 19th. The final rankings will be made public later this summer or early fall.

“The rankings reflect the confidence and eagerness of passengers returning to the skies and the strength of the American Airlines hub,” said CLT’s CEO Haley Gentry. “2023 is on pace to be a 100% recovery from the pandemic, one year earlier than forecasted, as we begin our busiest summer ever.”

Charlotte Douglas handled 505,589 arrivals and departures last year and served nearly 48 million passengers, which is a 10% jump from 43 million passengers in 2021 and only 5% below the record-breaking 50 million passengers in 2019.

The airport remains the second largest hub for American Airlines and is a top economic driver for the Tar Heel state. Earlier this year the North Carolina Department of Transportation released its biannual economic impact report showing CLT contributed $32 billion to the state’s economy in 2021. CLT also produced 5% of the state’s gross domestic product, created $1.82 billion in tax revenue, supported 151,575 jobs and generated $9.9 billion in personal income.

The airport is preparing for additional growth through a $3.1 billion capital investment in capacity enhancements, which includes a fourth parallel runway. Learn more on our web site.