Blotter for June 3 Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

From Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny of lumber from a construction site was reported in the 1700 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue about 5:30 a.m. June 1. Total estimated loss was $2,000.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported from S. Main Street about 6:20 a.m. June 1.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Green Street was reported between 7:30 p.m. June 14 and noon June 15. Total estimated loss was $200.

• Miscellaneous property damage from a hit and run on S. Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported at 12:15 p.m. June 1.

• A larceny from S. Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported about 7:25 p.m. June 1. Total estimated loss was $199.

• Judith Easter Morris, 77, was arrested June 1 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Deborah Frye Noah, 70, was arrested June 1 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Antuane Dimitri Smith, 37, was arrested June 1 and charged with possession of stolen goods.

• Samantha Michelle Childers, 28, was arrested June 2 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.