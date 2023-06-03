Salisbury resident taking part in webinar on eating disorders Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Salisbury resident Erica Leigh Averill will be part of a webinar on Wednesday, June 7, noon-1 p.m. on eating disorder recovery.

The conversation between Averill, who as been through the Renfrew Center of Eating Disorders program, and Erin Birely, Renfrew alumni services coordinator, focuses on recovery that is unique to each individual since there is no standard protocol for what life looks like after treatment. Averill will share her story of recovery and both women will discuss how recovery is a journey rather than a destination. They will provide insight into supportive strategies post-treatment and they will take questions.

Averill represents North Carolina as Ms. North Carolina Petite 2023 and her platform focuses on eating disorder awareness and treatment. She said during her efforts in speaking out on eating disorder awareness, “From what I’ve heard from the schools and the rest of the North Carolina community, eating disorders have had a spike due to COVID and everyone of all ages deserve to get the help they need.”

You can sign up for the free webinar at https://renfrewcenter.com/events/voice-of-inspiration-a-conversation-with-alum-erica-leigh/