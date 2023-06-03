Library Notes: Summer Reading take away kits and programs for the week of June 5-9 Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Here we are at the beginning of June, and Rowan Public Library is thrilled about what these next few months will bring. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “All Together Now,” and library staff hopes you join them for a summer full of exciting programming.

Young library visitors are invited to stop by the Children’s Room of any RPL branch this June or July to complete the “All Around the World” scavenger hunt. First, children will create a passport and then “visit” different countries. After learning about those countries, they get their passport stamped and win a prize.

Monday, June 5, is the first day you can register for “All Together Now” Take Away Kits from RPL.

The children’s take away kit (recommended for ages 10 and under) includes three different activities centered around unity, friendship and kindness. Supplies inside the kit includes everything needed to make a unity light, create friendship bracelets and play a kindness bingo game.

The teen take away kit (recommended for ages 11-17) includes all the supplies needed to make and decorate kindness jars. Written directions will also be provided.

The adult take away kits (recommended for ages 18 and up, including 2023 high school graduates) include all the supplies needed to make a set of personalized photo magnets. An instructional video will be posted to RPL’s YouTube Channel and shared via RPL’s Facebook page on Monday, June 5, at noon.

Register for an individual kit or a family kit bundle at bit.ly/SRP23Kits or call 980-432-8670 for staff assistance. All kits are available while supplies last.

RPL’s Teen Summer Reading programs begin the week of June 5-8 with Solar Wood Burning at each RPL branch. Teens ages 11-17 (rising 6th-12th grades) are invited to learn the art of burning patterns and designs onto wood using only a magnifying glass and the power of the sun. Teen programs are held each week from 3-4:30 p.m.

• Monday, June 5, at RPL South (China Grove)

• Tuesday, June 6, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury)

• Wednesday, June 7, at RPL West (Cleveland)

• Thursday, June 8, at RPL East (Rockwell)

Puzzle Pandemonium begins this week on Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at RPL Headquarters in Salisbury. Register a team of 2-4 people to compete in a puzzle building competition. Teams will race against each other to construct identical jigsaw puzzles within a one-hour time frame. Prizes will be awarded to the quickest puzzlers, and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. To learn more or register a team to compete, contact Sydney at 704-216-7841 or email Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov. Puzzle Pandemonium will continue each following Tuesday at a different branch: June 13 (East), June 20 (South), and June 27 (West).

On Wednesday, June 7, at 4 p.m., make plans to attend a virtual author talk. Professional psychologist and author Mike Rucker will discuss his book “How the Disciplined Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life: Lessons from Organizational Psychologist Mike Rucker, Ph.D.” Register for this event and others at bit.ly/RPLVirtualAuthorTalks. You can participate live or watch later at your convenience.

One more program rounds out a busy week of Summer Reading fun. On Friday, June 9, families are invited to RPL Headquarters at 11 am to participate in Bilingual Storytime. This storytime will include bilingual songs, rhymes and stories associated with the theme “All Together Now.” Children will practice basic Spanish vocabulary. The event is designed for children 3 years and older. Contact Aida.Garwood@rowancountync.gov for more information.