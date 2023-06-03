Horton gets DAR service award Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

SALISBURY — Troy Meredith Horton of Salisbury received the Elizabeth Maxwell Steele Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award for his commitment to local military veterans. The service award is an annual honor given to a deserving person who has given of his/her time or talents without recompense to better the lives of our community.

This year, Second Vice Regent Trudy Hall asked Elizabeth Maxwell Steele Daughters of the Revolution to honor his commitment to the many veterans he has aided over the nine years he has organized and hosted a regular and growing meeting for veterans. “How can we not follow his example?” she asked.

Horton, a retired Naval veteran who served during the Vietnam era, formed a “coffee” held at Thelma’s Restaurant at the Salisbury Mall. The event became so successful that several “coffees” have now grown from his effort. A positive and engaging speaker, Horton gathers resources from many agencies, including Childress Racing, The Wings of Eagles Horse Ranch, Penske Racing, the Veterans’ County Council, as well as AMVETS and American Legion. His intent is to “Leave no veteran behind. Never leave a vet behind.”

The original Tuesday morning coffee was so warmly received that it has grown into a weekly Veterans’ Lunch, now held at Christiana Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry at 10 a.m. Among volunteers are members of the EMS Chapter of the DAR. During the luncheon, veterans hear speakers who address services available for veterans and how to apply for assistance for themselves, family members or other veterans.

In her tribute, Hall pointed out that even during COVID, Horton continued his work, responding to the needs of veteran families. Throughout the pandemic, Horton worked to ensure that all veterans in his circle of influence were receiving needed care. “You don’t up on any vet” has become his anthem.

Horton was joined by veterans and friends for the luncheon and award ceremony held at the Rowan Museum. Among them were Bernie and Erika Sahadi, Tom and Cherry Kopinzky, David Stanton, Tom Thompson, Boyd Morgan and Dare Bean. Army veteran and newly installed Elizabeth Maxwell Steele Chapter member, Elaine Howle, spoke highly of Horton’s gift to the community.

Regent Czuba closed the event with “This is a great honor to bestow on a great man.”