Union Lutheran Church carnival is Saturday Published 12:00 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Union Lutheran Church, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, will present a carnival on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event includes a car wash, bounce house, games for all ages, carnival style food and drink, and fun for the whole family. Proceeds go to youth and family mission trips. This year, the intergenerational domestic mission trip will help the residents of Hazard, Kentucky.