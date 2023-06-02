Food Lion pioneer, leader Tom Smith dies Published 2:05 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Tom Smith, the former CEO and leader of Food Lion, has died today after a long battle with a terminal illness, according to a family friend.

Ronnie Smith, a long friend and 50-year co-worker, said Tom Smith was “a pioneer and a legend. He was instrumental in leading Food Town, now known as Food Lion, becoming one of the largest, most successful food store chains in the country.”

When Ralph Ketner decided to step down, he named Tom Smith as his successor and he led the company on to tremendous growth, with more than 1,000 stores and more than 100,000 employees.

Tom Smith and his wife, Martha, have been incredible philanthropists, sponsoring numerous activities such as Spencer’s WinterFest, and multiple structures bear his name. His death will leave “a gaping hole. This is a huge loss for Salisbury, for Rowan County, for the state and for the country,” said Ronnie Smith.

The family is working with Summersett Funeral Home but arrangements are pending. This story will be updated.