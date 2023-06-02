American Legion baseball: Rowan 6-0; Kannapolis 5-0, teams play tonight at NWC Published 12:20 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County breezed to a 6-1 American Legion baseball victory on Thursday against always strong Cherryville (3-4).

Rowan (6-0) scored in the bottom of the first at Newman Park and led all the way. Rowan out-hit the visitors 8-4 and turned in a sharp defensive effort.

Cole Johnson, a Catawba signee from North Iredell, had two doubles and a single to lead Rowan’s offense.

JT Taylor had two hits and stole three bases.

Mikey Beasley, Logan Dyer, Maverick Walters and Corbin Bailey did the pitching. Walters allowed a run on three hits in the sixth, but Rowan has gotten good pitching in every game so far. Rowan has allowed only five runs.

Johnson doubled and scored on an error in the first.

In a three-run second, Rowan scored on Johnson’s second double, Blake Hill’s sac fly and Luke Graham’s RBI groundout.

Rowan scored in the fifth when Graham’s single got past the left fielder and he was able to get to third base. Aiden Schenck’s groundout scored Graham.

Matthew Connolly’s double and Taylor’s single plated the final Rowan run in the sixth.

Rowan plays at Kannapolis on Friday and hosts Kannapolis on Saturday in games that won’t count in the division standings.

Cherryville 000 001 0 — 1 4 4

Rowan Co. 120 011 x — 6 8 0

HR — None.

Leading hitters — Cole Johnson 3.

W — Mikey Beasley (2-0).

•••

Kannapolis (5-0) won 10-0 against Mocksville on Thursday.

Jalan Chambers homered and went 4-for-4 for Kannapolis.

Tanner Kaler and Will Hollmyer combined on the shutout.

• Kannapolis won 4-1 against Mooresville on Wednesday.

Joe Javier had three hits, Zack Helms had two RBIs, and Daniel Savage had two hits.

Terry Kaler, Logan Ballard and Chambers did the job on the mound.