Salisbury bank robbery suspect apprehended in western NC Published 5:18 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

SALISBURY — The Concord man suspected in the March 25 robbery of a Salisbury F&M Bank was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Black Mountain Police Department, Kevin ‘Kelvin’ Wayne Simmons, 53, was apprehended after a license plate reader detected a vehicle he was driving.

BMPD responded to an automated warrant notification at the same time that the Buncombe County Public Safety Communications dispatched a shots-fired call on State Street in Black Mountain.

According to the release, BMPD officers identified the vehicle in the LPR notification and initiated a traffic stop. As officers initiated the stop, Simmons released two passengers who were cooperative with the police.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Simmons. Simmons had outstanding warrants for multiple bank robberies across North Carolina, including the Salisbury F&M and banks in Statesville and Mooresville.

Based on the information received, Simmons was reportedly calling dispatch centers reporting shots fired before initiating the bank robberies. BMPD indicated that it believed Simmons was preparing to rob a bank in Black Mountain, as he was spotted within moments of the erroneous shots fired call and the License Plate Reader alert.

Simmons reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase traveling on I-40 at speeds of over 115 mph. During the pursuit, Simmons entered I-26 traveling the wrong way and struck several vehicles.

After crashing, Simmons reportedly exited the wrecked vehicle and reportedly attempted to carjack a vehicle that had stopped on the highway. Bystanders wrestled Simmons to the ground and held him until Black Mountain Police arrived and took him into custody.

Simmons had outstanding arrest warrants in Rowan, Henderson, Mecklenburg, Gaston and Cabarrus counties. The warrants included multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, second-degree kidnapping and attempted common law robbery.