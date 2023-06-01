Mental Health Awareness Sneaker Ball held Published 12:03 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

CONCORD — Former Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jessica Argo assisted as an intern with Inspire of the Carolina’s Inc. which recently held its inaugural Mental Health Awareness Sneaker Ball as part of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

The event was meant to highlight health disparities for African Americans and that only 4% of mental health therapists are African American. Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show almost 60% of teen girls across the United States have had persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness since the pandemic.

With around 200 women and girls in attendance, the event was able to raise awareness for mental health specifically for young girls. Sponsors included Food Lion, Pizza Hut and the Greek organization Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. of Salisbury, as well as other mental health organizations, such as Partners, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Mental Health Association and Cabarrus County School Board members.

Inspire of the Carolina’s Inc. is a nonprofit organization located in Concord, providing mental health and community support services throughout North and South Carolina. The group is dedicated to supporting teen girls in the community and its mission to bring awareness to mental health, empower young girls and stop the stigma they face when asking for help or seeking treatment.